Torrevieja to open its beaches on Wednesday





The beaches open for walking, practice of individual sports and other water activities

Bathing, sunbathing on the sand, carrying beach utensils and holding meetings or practicing group activities are totally prohibited.

Only federated athletes and/or high-performance professionals may swim. They must carry their federal license to access the limited area of the beaches.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has said that starting tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, the town’s beaches will be opened for walking, individual sports and water activities.

He confirmed that the beaches of Los Náufragos, El Cura, Los Locos, Cabo Cervera and La Mata will be open to the public to carry out the authorised activities at the times established by the Royal Decree:

From 14 to 70 years: from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Under 14 years: from 12:00 to 19:00.

Over 70 years: from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 19:00 to 20:00.

Likewise, entry points will be established on each of the beaches for the entry and exit of those people who intend to practice water sports:

Playa de La Mata: southern area of the beach (in front of Restaurante Matute).

Playa de Los Locos: in front of Luz Mar

Playa del Cura: In front of the Tintero

Puerto de Los Náufragos: in front of the Cuenca Mar restaurant.

When carrying out authorised activities the social distance of two metres must be respected. The activities will only be allowed, whenever the maritime situation allows it.

The mayor said that only federated athletes and / or high-performance professionals may swim, but they must carry their accreditation to access the area of the beaches allocated for this purpose.

He also said that to walk, the maximum distance to travel from your home is one kilometre and that it is totally prohibited to drive to other areas of the town to carry out these activities.

The City Council will maintain an exhaustive control by local police and civil protection volunteers, with special emphasis on the two urban beaches of Torrevieja: El Cura and Los Locos. All those who fail to comply with these measures will be sanctioned according to the Royal Decree.

BENIDORM

The news comes after residents in Benidorm ‘Federada’

(registered sport swimmers) are allowed to go swimming from Mal Pas beach, during 0600 until 1000, as part of the exercise allowance brought in by the Government as easing of regulations of COVID-19.

Those who are registered or professional have to register with the town hall, prior to activities, via email at playasymedioambiente@benidorm.org

Authorities and the police will be on duty to oversee people who access the beach for proof of verification and accreditation.

Access to the beaches of Benidorm for normal sunbathing and swimming remain closed.