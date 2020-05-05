Official: La Vuelta will be held from October 20 to November 8





The first stage will be in the Basque Country for the first time in almost five decades.

It is now official: the next running of the Vuelta a España will be held between October 20 and November 8. The Tour of Spain, which has removed the Netherlands stages due to coronavirus, will get underway in Irún. It will have 18 stages, the first will be in the Basque Country for the first time in almost 50 years.

The 75th edition of the Tour of Spain had to change its starting dates following a change of dates to August for the Tour de France. With la Grande Boucle disputed between the 29 of August and the 20 of September, el Giro and la Vuelta were both left behind with no option other than to change their dates.

The Giro, which takes place between October 3 and 25, will now overlap a week with the 2020 Tour of Spain.