Search For Our Unsung Superwoman





Who is your unsung superwoman during this crisis? The European Union of Women Marina Alta is running a competition from Friday May 1 to give a huge shout of appreciation to local women who have gone above and beyond for the community.

These women could be working on the front line in hospitals, care homes or supermarkets. They could be cooking, cleaning or shopping for family or neighbours who are at high risk. They could be keeping people’s spirits up, phoning to check if anyone needs anything, or taking themselves out of their comfort zone to help others.

Any woman living in the Marina Alta area is eligible for the EUW Marina Alta Unsung Superwoman award. Nominations can be emailed to euwmarinaalta@gmail.com with the reason why they deserve to win. Further details are available on the European Union of Women Marina Alta Facebook page @euwmarinaalta.

“We, at EUW, appreciate, value and thank all the women within our community who are going the extra mile during these extraordinary times,” said Margaret Hales, President of the European Union of Women.

The European Union of Women is a non-governmental organisation of women with a special purpose, bringing together the people of Europe in peace and prosperity through co-operation and friendship.