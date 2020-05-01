



The claimant enjoyed a high standard of living making investments in the real estate market

The Civil Guard has detained a former deputy of the Russian State Parliament. They followed up on an International Detention Order (OID) issued by the Russian authorities through Interpol. The former MP is accused of a crime of embezzlement of public funds following a project that was never completed.

The detainee is a former deputy of the State Duma, who also held the position of deputy prime minister of a Russian region, the hometown of a former leader of the Soviet Union (USSR).

Russian organized crime

As a result of the International Detention and Extradition Order issued through Interpol, the Civil Guard began an investigation earlier in the year, to confirm the identity and the whereabouts of the individual. As a result, the agents found him in a small town in the Alta Marina of Alicante.

During the course of the investigation, due to the public health emergency situation caused by COVID-19, special deployments were greatly hindered because of the national lockdown.

Following his arrest, he was placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court where je is currently being held in custody.

The Costa Blanca continues to be one of the favourite destinations for criminal organisations with high purchasing power and also for individuals escaping from justice in their respective countries of origin. The climate and quality of life are an attraction that few countries can offer, together with the characteristics provided by certain isolated geographical areas, of “high standing” and with a high percentage of foreigners. They often prove to be the ideal setting where such individuals can continue their lives whilst maintaining a “low profile” and avoiding detection.

In this case, the man had selected a small and discreet municipality on the Alicante coast where he resided unnoticed enjoying a high standard of living, making a number of real estate investments. There have been many operations carried out in recent years, specifically in the field of Russian organised crime by the Civil Guard which has resulted in the detection of the presence of these individuals.

The operation has been carried out by the Information Group of the Alicante Command and the Information Office of the Civil Guard and was identified as Operation Comparsa.