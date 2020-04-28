



Introduction

Let us discuss some of the best online casino software providers in the industry. Once you are well aware of the best casino software providers, you can easily find out about the best online casino in the field. Gambling when you put your money on a stake or when you bet your money to get in return something, most often money only.

The First Online Casino – Who Made It And When?

InterCasino was the first online casino that was launched in 1996. It was the beginning of the thriving online casino gaming industry at that time. The best online casino software providers provide a massive variety of games to the users. This brand is still present in the hearts of casino lovers and is very much popular these days. Visit Gclub Casino for more information regarding the online casino games.

Best Gaming Software Providers of 2020

There are many gaming software providers in the industry, but the best remains the best. Some of those best gaming software providers if 2020 are mentioned below.

Net Entertainment (NetEnt) Navomatic Elk Studios Quick Spin Thunderkick

Biggest Casino Brands What Software They Use

Let us briefly discuss some of the most famous online casino games software providers that are used by the most prominent casino brands in the industry. Though there are many gaming software providers, these are some of the best gaming software providers that will help you to get the top online casino.

RealTime Gaming

It was found in the 1990s. It offers a large variety of games to the users, according to their suitability. It provides more than seven blackjack variants. It was first established in the United States of America.

Playtech

It was found in the late 1990s. It is one of the best online casino software providers in the field. They offer live-streaming games to the users.

Microgaming

Microgaming was launched in 1994. It is considered as one of the best software providers in the industry of inline casino games. They also offer online poker games to users.

NetEnt

NetEnt stands for Net Entertainment. It was launched in 1996.it provides a large selection of online casino games to the users. They work with some of the operators such as 777, 888, Betway, and LeoVegas.

IGT

IGT stands for International Gaming Technology. It was found in 1971. The company has achieved an excellent reputation and experience in the industry. If it provides the feature of playing the games in both online and offline modes.

The Stars Groups

It is a Canadian, established gaming company. Earlier it was known as Amaya Gaming, Amaya gaming Group, and Amaya but they changed their name in 2017. It is not available in the United States of America.

Evolution Gaming

It was established in 2006. They work with one of the best operators that include William Hill, Party Gaming, and 888. They offer a large variety of live dealer games to the users.

WMS

WMS stands for William Interactive. It was found in the 1940s. It was initially started as a pinball industry; later, they entered the games industry. They offer the feature of playing the games in both online and offline modes.

BetSoft

This software provider is well known for its fantastic variety of 3D games and slots in the industry. They are more popular in the United States. They can be used in some of the mobile phones also.

Conclusion

If you are in search of the best online casino software providers, then you are in the right place. The companies mentioned here are top online casino software providers in the industry. Some of them offer a unique feature of playing the games in both the modes, online and offline as well.