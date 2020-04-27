



The total number of deaths since the pandemic began is 434 in the Alicante Province and in the Valencian Community 1,194

For the second consecutive day, the province of Alicante has registered only one death due to coronavirus, which brings the total deaths of the disease to 434 since this health crisis began.

According to the update of data provided this morning by the Department of Health, there have now been a total of 6,317 discharges in the Valencian Community (74 since Sunday): 777 in the province of Castellón, 2,391 in that of Alicante and 3,149 in the province of Valencia.

Since last Monday, there have been a total of 1,688 discharges, representing an increase of 36.5%. In addition, the number of people who have already overcome the disease in the Valencian Community represents more than 55% of all positive cases.

On the other hand there have been 40 new positive cases, the same figure that was registered on March 14 and the lowest since March 17, bringing the total of positive cases to 11,412, of which they are 3,901 active, which represents around 34% of all positives since the start of the pandemic. Of the total, 763 are admitted in hospital and 149 of them in the ICU.

In the last 7 days, ICU admissions have decreased by almost 32% and hospital admissions by about 27%. In addition, this is the day on which there have been the fewest hospital admissions , just 18.

Of the 40 new positive cases, 5 are in the province of Castellón, 11 in Alicante and 24 in Valencia.

By provinces, the total number of positive cases is 1,596 in the province of Castellón, 641 active (94 hospitalized, 15 of them in the ICU), 3,834 in the province of Alicante, 1,009 active (185 hospitalized and 60 of them in the ICU), and 5,982 in the province of Valencia, 2,251 active (484 hospitalized and 7 4 of them in the ICU).

To date there have been a total of 1,194 deaths in the Valencian Community: 178 in the province of Castellón, 434 in Alicante and 582 in Valencia.

National totals

To date 23,521 people have died from coronavirus in Spain. During the last 24 hours there have been 331 deaths and 1,831 new cases of Covid-19. The increase in infections is just 0.9 percent.

The death toll shows a slight increase from Sunday’s data when 288 were recorded. There are a total of 209,465 infected and 100,875 recovered.

“The evolution is clearly downward and that gives us hope,” said Fernando Simón, director of the Centre for Health Alerts, in his daily appearance.

The hardest hit communities continue to be Madrid and Catalonia, with Castilla y León ranking third, while the least affected are Ceuta, Melilla and the Region of Murcia.

Seroprevalence study

Meanwhile the In addition, today, the seroprevalence study gets underway today in 36,000 homes to find out the real dimension of the COVID-19 epidemic in Spain.

Data will be collected at the provincial and local levels and also by age and sex. For this, a first rapid antibody test (a blood sample) will be performed on everybody in the selected homes and then a second serum antibody test will be performed, which will require specialised health personnel.