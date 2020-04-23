



Specsavers Ópticas shares top tips for combatting eye fatigue in an increased screen use time

Daily routines for people in Spain have changed dramatically in response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19). With more people working from home, it is more important than ever to look after your vision and try to reduce eye strain.

Whether you are working on a laptop or keeping up-to-date with the latest news on your mobile phone, your daily screen time will no doubt see a dramatic increase over the coming weeks.

While eye strain is not usually serious and tends to go once you rest your eyes, symptoms to look out for include eye discomfort, headaches, sore, tired, burning or itchy eyes, difficulty focusing, watery eyes, dry eyes, blurred or double vision, and increased sensitivity to light.

While Specsavers Ópticas understands screen time for work is largely unavoidable, we are here to offer professional advice on ways to manage computer strain and ensure a healthy working and living environment in the midst of this current situation.

Optometrist and store director Amrik Sappal, has given the following tips for anyone working at home:

Sappal also suggests that any glasses and contact lens wearers should ensure that they wear lenses specifically for computers.

He says: ‘Wearing prescription glasses gives the greatest comfort to wearers while using a computer. I would encourage contact lens wearers to consider wearing glasses while they work from home, especially at a time when their screen time might be higher, whether it’s a combination of increased workload, keeping up to date with ongoing events on your phone or laptop, or playing with kids on a device using a screen.

Contact lenses can become dry and uncomfortable during sustained screen work.’

Specsavers Ópticas has temporarily closed its stores, to support the national and global efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). During this time, it will continue to provide urgent support and advice to the public over the phone.

Specsavers Ópticas would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding at this difficult time and hopes to be back open as soon as it is safe to do so.

