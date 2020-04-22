



Hoteliers and unions agree to ask the Government for support that will guarantee the future of companies and their employees.

The Spanish tourism sector has warned the Government that it will need aid for at least six months to be able to face the consequences of the total closure of its activities during the coronavirus health crisis.

As such, the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT), which includes the Benidorm employers’ association and the Marina Baixa Hosbec, and the unions CC OO and UGT have agreed to press the government to prolong the ‘special treatment’ that it is providing to the sector, so that the special conditions and the benefits for companies and workforces are maintained.

This agreement between employers and unions is imperative in order to guarantee the survival of the Spanish tourism sector which accounts for almost 14% of Spain’s GDP.

In a document sent to the Government, employers and unions jointly undertake to carry out all the necessary actions for the recovery of activity in the industry, the survival of companies and the maintenance of employment.

They say that they feel the effects caused by the closedown will specifically persist in the tourism sector once the confinement is lifted, as restrictions on mobility and transport will continue, both in Spain and internationally. Therefore, it is requested that the conditions that have been temporarily put in place be extended for at least six months.

They also call on the government to guarantee unemployment protection for workers who are affected by ERTE, through benefits and public aid, particularly those on a discontinuous fixed contract, a very common practise in some geographical areas of the country in the tourist accommodation sector. Employers and unions consider that these workers need specific measures of protection.