Valencian Community registers the lowest number of cases and deaths in recent weeks





In the last 24 hours, 89 new cases, 19 deaths and 82 discharges have been confirmed.

The Valencian Community has registered the lowest number of cases and deaths from coronavirus in recent weeks. Since the peak was reached on March 29 on which day there were 750 new cases registered, the evolution of the pandemic has been gradually declining and this Monday we have seen the lowest figures of any day this month in the Community.

At the Minister’s Monday morning press conference, Ana Barceló said that in the last 24 hours 89 new cases have been confirmed, 19 deaths and 82 discharges. With this update, the Valencian Community has now recorded a total of 10,339 cases, 1,084 deaths and 4,629 discharges.

However, the situation in nursing homes continues to cause concern with 8 of the 19 deaths. Right now there are 101 nursing homes in the Valencian Community with positive cases of covid-19 of which 33 are currently being managed directly by the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases 58 are in Valencia, 29 in Alicante and 2 in Castellón and of the new deaths, none have been registered in the province of Castellón: Alicante has registered 5 and Valencia, 14.

At the moment there are 1,039 people admitted to Valencian hospitals, 7 fewer than yesterday. There are also fewer people in ICU, six fewer than this Sunday.

By province, Valencia has 632 people who are hospitalised coronaviruses, 106 of them in critical care units; in the province of Alicante there are 632, 106 in the ICU; in Castellón there are 140 hospitalised, 30 of them in ICU.

In the last 24 hours, 5 medical staff have tested positive for coronavirus and 23 others have been discharged, so the total number of health care providers who have returned to their professional activity is 781.

There have been a total of 83,814 tests carried out in the Community since the pandemic began, of which 37,694 have given negative results.

Monday figures across Spain

Spain has registered 399 deaths in the last 24 hours and 4,266 new cases.

The sixth week of confinement begins in Spain with bittersweet news. The number of daily deaths has fallen to figures that have not been seen for almost a month, however, there has been an increase in the number of new cases taking the numbers past 200,000 infected in the country. What that means statistically is that one out of every 235 Spaniards has tested positive for the Covid-19, although the number of actual infected is probably much higher.

However the daily death toll with coronavirus has fallen in Spain, with 399 new fatalities in 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, 20,852 people have died since the start of the pandemic, while more than 200,000 infections and more than 80,000 hospital discharges have been registered.

Pedro Sánchez said today that he will be meeting the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, to ask for his support in order that the government can start a dialogue for reconstruction with which to seek consensus to manage the stages that will follow the end of the coronavirus health crisis.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 165,000 people worldwide and 2.4 million have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.