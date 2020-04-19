



Monday Morning’s printed edition of The Leader reports on the situation of snooker legend Willie Thorne who is currently struggling in Villamartin with his health, having recently been diagnosed with leukaemia. A GoFundMe page has been set up by good friend and former professional golfer Mark Roe, details of which can be found in the lead article.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that he will be seeking a further extension from Congress to the lockdown next week, with 9 May being the date he has in mind, but he also said that there will be some relief for children who will be allowed outside for the first time in over 5 weeks, from 27 April…….