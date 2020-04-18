Torrevieja records its second earthquake of the week





An earthquake was felt this Saturday afternoon at 5:48 pm in many towns across the Vega Baja.

The National Geographic Institute reported a magnitude of 2.5 with an epicenter just off the Torrevieja coastline, about 4 kilometers east of Cabo Cervera, with a depth of 7 km.

No damage has been reported although the emergency services say they received over 20 calls from concerned residents.

There are social media reports saying that it was felt across an area from Guardamar in the north to Orihuela costa in the south.

The region suffers from regular seismic activity with two further quakes recorded earlier in the week, the most recent on Thursday, a small 1.8 magnitude earthquake with epicenter south of San Fulgencio.

The region suffered it’s worst earthquake in 1829 on March 21, 1829, registering 6.6 on the Richter scale.

In Torrevieja all houses were knocked down. Guardamar had to be re-designed. Almoradi was the most affected town.

A total of 2,965 houses were destroyed and an additional 2,396 houses were affected by the earthquake. 386 people died and 375 were injured.