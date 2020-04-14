



The Ministry of Health has again registered a small reduction in coronavirus infections, although the number of deaths have increased.

In the last 24 hours, 3,045 new cases have been notified, adding the total of 172,541 since the start of the crisis and representing a fall of 232 than the previous day.

Mortality rates rebounded, however, with 567 new deaths (50 more than Monday), which means that 18,056 people have now lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 since the first death was reported in February.

In total, 67,504 patients have already been discharged, with a further 2,777 between Sunday and Monday.

“The trends we are seeing are good, and in line with recent days,” said the director of the Centre for Health Alerts, Fernando Simón, who returned to daily press conferences after himself testing positive for Covid. -19 two weeks ago.

Alicante Province records slight increase in new cases but fewer deaths

In the Province of Alicante five more people have died in the last 24 hours due to the pandemic, bringing the total number to 347. New deaths in the Valencian Community are 31.

In the province there are 417 patients currently hospitalised, three fewer than the previous day. Of these 115 are in critical units, 5 fewer than the previous day. In the last 24 hours, however, the number of new cases diagnosed is 111, an increase of 32 from Monday.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, said that the peak of the coronavirus has now been reached, so the objective that the health authorities have set themselves for this week is to “consolidate” the second stage in the fight against Covid-19 In other words, bend the curve of new infections downwards.

“This is data that allows us to confirm that we have already passed the first phase of the epidemic, and we are now over the the peak,” he stressed, thanking the “magnificent compliance” of the Spanish public with respect to the restrictive movement measures that the Government has imposed, as well as to the health workers for their work on the front line against Covid-19.