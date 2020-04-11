La Manga Ambassador Kenny Dalglish fights against coronavirus





Sir Kenny Dalglish who has a property in La Manga resort has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Liverpool, for whom Dalglish was both a player and manager, said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

“He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”

Scotland international Dalglish, 69, who played for Celtic and Liverpool, was admitted to hospital on April 8 for a treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

The statement added: “He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected. He looks forward to being home soon.”

“We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.”

Dalglish has been visiting places including Cartagena, Spain, for over three decades and said the family ‘really enjoy it’.

“It’s good for golf but a variety of other activities are also available. My children loved it, especially when they were young and growing up,” said Dalglish in an interview.

I met and chatted to Sir Kenny in Cabo de Palos, near Cartegena, Murcia, where he obliged to having a few photographs taken.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have been coming to La Manga for many years.

“My wife and I and oldest children came and bought a house. Now the grandchildren come,” said Sir Kenny in a video courtesy of La Manga club.

Sir Kenny Dalglish is an Ambassador for the five-star La Manga Club resort in Spain.

In September 2019 former European Cup winners Mark Lawrenson, Ronnie Whelan and Alan Kennedy played in the Caudwell Children Celebrity Golf Classic at La Manga Club in Murcia.

Previous celebrity captains have included former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James, and TV presenters Ant & Dec and Ben Shephard.

Five-time Liverpool Premier League winner Mark Lawrenson, who along with Dalglish, is a regular visitor to La Manga Club.

“La Manga is arguably the world’s best sports resort and the golf courses are superb,” said Lawrenson.

Lawrenson, born in my home City Preston and an avid Preston North End fan, said of the Caudwell Children Celebrity Golf Classic at La Manga Club.

“It’s for a great cause. Caudwell Children charity provides disabled children with the sports equipment they need to participate, which is fantastic.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to play sport as it’s vital for their physical health and mental wellbeing, so delighted to be supporting the charity.”

Established in 2000, by entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell, the Staffordshire-based Caudwell Children charity provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families so they can lead happy, active and independent lives.

In 2004, Dalglish and his wife founded the charity The Marina Dalglish Appeal to raise money to help treat cancer and since raised millions of pounds.

Dalglish has participated in a number of events to raise money for charity, including the annual Gary Player Invitational Tournament, a charity golfing event which raises money for children’s causes around the world.