



As a gambler, you no doubt have a variety of games available to you today. Not only do you have games like poker, blackjack, and roulette available to you, but you have different variations of these games.

That’s right, online casinos have taken traditional games like poker and blackjack and put twists on them. Instead of just enjoying the 5 and 7-card stud games, you can now partake in everything from Chinese Poker to Texas Hold’em.

Whatever your itch it, you won’t have a problem scratching it. The same can be said about slots and slot machines. However, if you are looking for a real thrill, you should consider checking out the new Psycho online slot.

NextGen Gaming

NextGen Gaming might have been established only 20 years around, but they have been making waves ever since their introduction into the casino industry. It is safe to say that they will continue to make waves and splash if they stay on the path that they are on right now. They are the ones that have brought this Psycho-inspired slot game to you and it is based on Alfred Hitchcock’s famous 1960 movie Psycho.

NextGen has partnered with Universal Studios to bring players this 25-pay line and a 5-reel online slot machine that promises just as many thrills as shrills. You’ll also be taken aback by the graphics, soundtracks, and bonuses.

Splitting Image

If you have been gambling online with quality sites like ufabet, you already know that slots are always one of the most popular section of any site. It is easy to understand why this is the case. This will be even more so when sites start adopting this Psycho-inspired game.

One of the main reasons that fans will want to check out this slot machine is because it is mirrored to offer the same feel and suspense that you would get from watching the movie. Behind the reels, you’ll find an eerie nighttime scene featuring the infamous Bates Motel.

The original sign will even be there and it’ll flicker and light up from time to time just to let you know that something is alive out there. The iconic house will sit up there on the top of the hill where it can just be seen in the distance. There will be tons of mist swirling around the ground and clasp of thunder that will put your heart in your throat.

Take Advantage Of Psycho Wilds

Another reason you’ll want to get in on the action is that the bonuses will be live and lucrative, especially when the game first launches. Bonuses are always more prominent when they first launch.

As of right now, there will be several bonuses available to players, but it’ll be the wild that you’ll want to keep an eye out for. The wilds can be added to any spin in the base game and offer multiplicative properties.

If you are lucky enough, you might even end up with a 20x, which would really make for some major earnings.