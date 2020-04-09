SPAIN GIVING EVERYTHING IT’S GOT IN A UNITED RESPONSIBLE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19





Quote: ‘Look after yourselves – and those around you’.

By Andrew Atkinson

Spain is giving everything it’s got in a united, responsible fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We will soon be able to welcome you again with open arms.

“You’ll soon be able to marvel at our landscapes, feel our sun on your face and share in our lifestyle. Until then, look after yourselves and those around you,” said a spokesperson on Spain’s official tourism website.

Spain has reported 141,942 cases of COVID-19 and 14,045 deaths.

Spain is ahead of the UK in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown and the knock-on effect it has on holidaymakers flying to the sun – until the coronavirus situation is over.

A State of Emergency was declared in Spain on March 14 -extended until April 26, at present.

With limited movement allowed under strict control measures in place by the Government legislation, Policia are active in stopping and fining people who have been breaching regulations. In Spain hotels, caravan and campsites closed on March 26. Bars, restaurants and businesses have been made to close.

Borders and airports are closed. With only medical supplies and repatriation flights available.

Only Spanish nationals and expats who can prove they are resident in Spain are allowed to enter the country.