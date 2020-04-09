Romeo y Julieta ’ postponed at Torrevieja Auditorium





The ballet ‘Romeo y Julieta’, scheduled to take place at the Torrevieja Auditorium on 16 May has been postponed to July 18. The Moscow Ballet will put on the performance when the state of alarm ends.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ is one of the most emblematic works of the Moscow Ballet repertoire. Based on the work of William Shakespeare and with music by Sergei Prokofiev, this is undoubtedly one of the most popular ballets in the world.

It is a story of two young people, Romeo and Juliet, who fall hopelessly in love while their respective families, the Montescos and the Capulets, maintain a bitter rivalry in Verona. Amid the family brawls the young lovers plot to escape together, heading to their tragic final destination.

The tickets that were purchased for the original performance are valid for the new dates. Alternatively, if not convenient, clients may request a refund.