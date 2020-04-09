



The Police have intensified the controls to prevent people from escaping the confinement in Madrid to go to the second homes on the Valencian coast taking advantage of the Easter holidays. But as the video shows, there are still many who are making the attempt as thy endeavour to beat the state of alarm.

Traffic jams of more than half an hour are a daily feature on many of the main roads leaving the capital because the Police have been stopping vehicles one by one and asking the occupants the reason for their movements.

According to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), there were traffic jams on the A-2, A-3, A-5 and the A-6, leaving Madrid early for most of yesterday, Wednesday, which are expected to intensify today.

However there will continue to be an extensive police deployment for the next few days to prevent movements from occurring during the holidays. The authorities warn that those who skip confinement without just cause will be heavily sanctioned and in the case of repeated attempts possibly imprisoned.