Jet 2 taking bookings to return to the sky in June

By Andrew Atkinson

Jet 2 have pencilled in a return to taking to the sky in June despite airports in both the UK and Spain – including Alicante-Elche and Corvera – in lockdown to commercial flights.

“In view of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on June 17.

“This means for customers travelling before this date, unfortunately your flights and holidays will not be operating.

“We will be contacting customers and dealing with all existing queries in departure date order, which we believe is the fairest way to handle this.

“The number of calls we have been receiving is unprecedented, so you do not need to make contact with us.

“Although these are difficult times for everyone, the sun will come out again,” said a spokesperson from Jet 2.

On March 15, Jet 2 flights were cancelled, or diverted, en route as Spain closed its borders.

On March 30 it was stated non-essential travel would be blocked for 30 days – extended indefinitely.

Currently governments in both the UK and Spain have advised against all non-essential travel, indefinitely, as airports and borders are closed.

Stricter restrictions by The Foreign and Commonwealth Office on foreign travel were announced on April 6, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic.