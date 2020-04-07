



The Generalitat has authorised the opening of supermarkets on Good Friday and Easter Monday, both ‘Red Days’ on which they would normally be closed, but not all supermarkets are choosing to take up the offer.

In order to meet consumer needs over the holiday weekend and avoid crowds, supermarkets throughout the province and the Valencian Community have been told they can open on Good Friday and Easter Monday, but the opening is voluntary, which many supermarket chains are choosing to ignore.

So which supermarkets will be open on the two holy days?

GOOD FRIDAY

Overseas Supermarkets (until 6pm)

Carrefour (until 3 pm)

Aldi (until 2pm)

Lidl (until 3pm)

El Corte Inglés (until 8 pm)

Alcampo (until 8 pm)

Mercadona, Consum, MasyMas, and Musgrave-Dialprix all closed

EASTER MONDAY

Overseas Supermarkets (until 6pm)

MasyMás (until 2.30 p.m., with some exceptions)

Musgrace-Dialprix (normal store hours)

Aldi (until 2pm)

Lidl (until 3pm)

Carrefour (until 3 p.m.)

El Corte Inglés (until 8 p.m.)

Alcampo (until 8 p.m.)

Consum and Mercadona closed

In addition to authorising the opening on public holidays, the Consell has also temporarily suspended the Sunday opening in tourist areas such as Alicante, Finestrat, Torrevieja, L’Alfàs del Pi, Benissa, Orihuela Costa and Pilar de la Horadada, whose shops, including supermarkets, could open during the Easter season.

The measure, linked to the current state of alarm due to the coronavirus outbreak, is taken because there are no tourists, which is the premise that justifies the relaxation of hours, and also because the requirement of social distancing recommends reducing opening hours.