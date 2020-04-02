



UK lockdown forces Brits to only use cars for shopping for essentials, attending medical appointments, and going to work

Auto Trader provides top tips for cleaning and disinfecting your car to help reduce the spread of coronavirus

Following Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement last week, Brits should only leave their homes to shop for necessities, go to work (if they can’t work from home), attend medical appointments, and engage in daily exercise.

Driving is still currently allowed in the UK lockdown for those who need to use their cars to nip to the shops, head to work or attend any medical appointments.

Auto Trader has provided a list of top tips for cleaning and disinfecting cars for those who still need to leave their house, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Clean before disinfecting: Give your car a scrub inside with warm soap and water or car-cleaning products before you use disinfectant. Check the chemicals in these products to make sure you’re not damaging your car. Cleaning first ensures you’re removing dirt, organic matter and many germs from surfaces, allowing the disinfectant to then do its work on the more harmful, stubborn germs.

Prioritise disinfecting areas that are frequently touched: These include door handles, the rear-view mirror, the gear stick, infotainment and dashboard controls, seats and armrests, seat belts and the handbrake. Isopropyl alcohol is a proven disinfectant, and is also safe to use on most hard car interior surfaces to remove many stains, smudges and residues, as well as kill bacteria and viruses.

Use soap and water on leathers: Isopropyl alcohol may cause problems with leather so stick to warm soap and water for any leather interiors. No need to scrub too hard, avoid excess suds and water, and use a microfibre cloth if possible to avoid scratches.

Use material-specific cleaners and disinfectants: For a thorough clean, use materials specifically for fabrics, exterior metal and plastic, and interior plastic, vinyl and leather. When using these products, follow the guidance on the manufacturer labels and the safety precautions.

Avoid bleach and peroxide-based cleaners: While these kill germs, they’ll also damage vinyl and plastic, and probably discolour your car too.

Don’t use too much water inside your car: Particularly around electronics.

Do not stockpile products: Please think of others when buying products. A little goes a long way, particularly if you clean before disinfecting.

Most importantly, wash your hands: Continue to wash your hands frequently and for a minimum of 20 seconds each time.

An Auto Trader spokesperson says: “We understand that people still need to use their cars to get around, whether it’s for shopping for necessities, going to work, or attending medical appointments. Many may also be transporting other family members, so having multiple people in and out of a car means a higher risk of infection through contact with surfaces. By keeping cars as hygienic as possible with regular cleaning and disinfecting, we can reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading through car use.”

All Auto Trader advice on cleaning and disinfecting your car can be found here.