Field hospitals in Comunidad Valencia ready in 3 weeks





The field hospital that is being built in the grounds of La Fe de València, in order to increase the capacity of care for Covid-19 patients, will begin to install beds and technical equipment tomorrow, Tuesday. The current forecast is that it will be ready to receive it’s first patients in 11 or 12 April.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, during her daily press conference on Monday.

The Minister outlined the “timetable ” of the works: “In the case of Valencia, vehicles will start arriving from tomorrow with stores, equipment and material with assembly starting to take place on Wednesday, 1 April, so that the hospital will be ready to open on 11th or 12th “of that month.

In Alicante and Castellón, the Barceló said that in both cases the foundations of the two plots is almost complete and the portable cabins that will make up the complex will start arriving by the end of this week with a completion date of 13 to 15 April.

The deadline is to have the Alicante field hospital, with it's 400 beds, fully operational.