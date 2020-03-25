Intensive Cleaning and Disinfection in Mojacar





Mojácar Council is carrying out an intensive cleaning programme around the town, by disinfecting the most used areas as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The project has been very well received by the residents since it began last week, which consists of spraying a extremely effective disinfectant solution of water and bleach that is harmless to people and animals.

An equipped truck with a 2,500 litre capacity treats individual places such as the post office, supermarkets, pharmacies, bus stops and banks every 48 hours, including access points as well as the surrounding area.

Although they remain closed to the public, other municipal buildings such as the schools and nursery, Council offices, the Medical Centre and the Centro de Usos Múltiples have already been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned. Two cleaning service operators are in charge of this task, to which is added the intensive cleaning of the town’s streets.

These measures will continue to be carried out throughout the state of alarm as an vital measure against the spread of the covid-19 disease.