Over 4,500 new coronavirus cases in Spain in the last 24 hours





Eleven deaths in Alicante Province during last 24 hours

The total number of deaths is now 61 in the Province from a total of 115 in the whole of the Valencian Community.

In the whole of Spain there are now 39,673 cases, an overnight increase of 4,537. There have been 2,696 deaths, 385 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Valencian Community has confirmed 266 new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the total number of those infected to 2,167 of which there have been 115 deaths, twenty-one more than on Monday. Of the 917 hospitalised patients 161 are in Intensive Care.

The Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, announced the new figures at press conference this morning (Tuesday). She said that of the 266 newly affected cases, there are 223 in the province of Valencia, 25 in Alicante and 18 in the province of Castellón. There have also been 37 discharges and of the total number of positive cases, 414 are health professionals.

Of the total of 115 deaths, 61 are in the province of Alicante, 46 in Valencia and 8 are in the province of Castellón, while of the 161 patients admitted to the ICU, there are 94 in Valencia, 47 in Alicante and 20 in Castellón.

The Generalitat is currently working around the clock to build field hospitals to ease the pressure on hospitals in the Community. Earth moving equipment yesterday began the work of levelling the land and preparing the surface to build the new 400 bed facility in 400 beds in Alicante, next door to the General Hospital. It is a plot close to the hospital so that it can also share its human and material resources, said the Minister.

The Generalitat has contracted the construction of three field hospitals in València, Alicante and Castellón. The objective is to build centres that are able to operate alongside other much larger reference hospitals. In addition, the new facilities will have an isolation unit, a quarantine area, a bathroom area and services will also be separated by sex. They are field hospitals designed to operate over long periods of time.

They will have the same benefits as a constructed hospital due to the high quality of materials used to insulate the interior and are made up of deployable containers connected to each other by tunnels which are completely isolated from the exterior.

The three field hospitals being built in the Valencian provincial capitals will provide an increase of 1,100 new beds for the hospital system, 500 of which will be distributed in Valencia city, 400 in Alicante and 200 in Castellón. According to the Consell these beds will be available within 15 days.