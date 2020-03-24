Former president of Real Madrid, in serious condition





The former president of Real Madrid, Fernando Martín Álvarez, has been admitted to the ICU of the Puerta de Hierro hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. His prognosis is severe.

The owner of the company Martinsa, Martín, aged 72, was president of Real Madrid between February and April 2006.

The resignation of Florentino Pérez as president of Real Madrid in February 2006 left Martin as the in charge on an interim basis. His tenure in office lasted until April of that same year, when he left office after elections were called at the club. Luis Gómez Montejano was his replacement until Ramón Calderón proclaimed himself winner of the elections.

At the weekend another former Real Madrid president, Lorenzo Sanz, passed away after being infected with Covid-19.