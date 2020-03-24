First week of leukaemia treatment over for Villamartin snooker ace Willie Thorne





Villamartin snooker ace Willie Thorne suffers gout and water infection while undergoing leukaemia treatment in Torrevieja

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

Villamartin based snooker star Willie Thorne has revealed he has had a ‘massive attack of gout’ and a water infection, while undergoing leukaemia treatment in Torrevieja.

Willie, Tweeted from hospital: ‘Well that’s the first week in hospital over. What a nightmare, as well as having leukaemia, had a massive attack of gout and water infection.

So, only had two bouts of chemo so far, thanks again for all the kind messages wt x’.

Willie, 66, diagnosed with leukaemia last week who began chemotherapy treatment almost immediately, is not allowed visitors.

Willie revealed the shock news about starting chemotherapy, that left him devastated, but said the healthcare is hopefully second to none in Spain.

Leicester born Willie, who made his professional snooker debut in 1975, reaching a career high ranking of world number 7 in the WPSBA rankings, has managed to have banter, despite his illness.

A posting on media, in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak that has seen Spain placed in lockdown, made Willie quip to fellow snooker star Mark Williams.

The posting read: Thoughts and prayers going out to all the married men telling the wife ‘I’ll do that when I get time’.

“Made me smile, not done that for a while. Mark Williams will be running out of excuses fast,” said Willie, who has resided in Villamartin since 2019.

Images: Willie Thorne