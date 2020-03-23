



Quote: ‘United as a team we can move forward’ – FFCV

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

THE Football Association of Valencia has pointed to everyone’s responsibility in the unprecedented measures taken in Spain, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to show our concern about everything that is happening during this pandemic situation we are going through, and appeal to the responsibility of all, to curb the expansion curve of the Covid-19,” a spokesperson from FFCV told me.

“The FFCV pioneered the suspension of competitions at the beginning of this crisis and established liaison among workers in the Federation,” they said.

Under the guidelines of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, from the FFCV three priorities are established:

1: Health. In the FFCV the health of everyone is a priority. No competition will restart, without full health guaranteed to do so.

2: The economy. Clubs of Valencia have secured all grants and subsidies to which they are entitled for this season.

3: Competitions. The FFCV is fair to all teams involved in the competition, and we hope that all games in this competition are played the end all league competitions, but that depend on the FFCV, when they have health guarantee that it is safe to do so.

“The goal is to finish the fixtures before June 30, but in case you cannot play competitions during the 2019-20 season, competitions will be finalised in the best way possible in the circumstances,” said the FFCV.

“The FFCV are working with all the possible information and contact with the authorities, in order to provide the most appropriate solution”, added the FFCV.

The Valencia Regional football clubs under the umbrella of the FFCV feature a plethora of teams within the municipalities of the Costa Blanca south.

In a message to all clubs, players and spectators the FFCV said: “The FFCV recommend that everyone stasy at home. These are difficult times – but united as a team – we can move forward.”

