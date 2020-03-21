MOE troops (Special Operations) deployed in Torrevieja





Soldiers from the Special Operations Command (MOE) have been deployed this morning in Torrevieja within the framework of Operation Balmis . The unit is normally based in Rabasa (Alicante) with a detachment in Cabo Roig (Orihuela Costa) and, according to its commander, it will be used to protect the health and the safety of the public during the current state of alarm

Although the MOE was not created for such emergencies, it is specialised in operations involving conflict zones abroad, but here in Torrevieja they will be they are supporting the activities of the Military Emergency Unit, UME, (which is working throughout the province), something that they also did during the DANA in September 2019.

“The public are mostly respecting the measures introduced by the state of emergency” said the commander. “Our deployment reinforces the state security forces, we are at the disposal of society, and we are one more tool that will hopefully get out of this situation as soon as possible.”

“We deploy to wherever we are required and we do not have a defined position.” “A few days ago we were in Elche, now it is Torrevieja …” he said.

“The UME is disinfecting those points that are have the greatest concentration of people. We are there to remind people that they must respect the guidelines of distance and mobility, measures that we should all know but there are always some absent-minded people who need to be reminded.”

We will make recommendations and in the event that it is necessary, we will notify the Local Police or the Civil Guard.”