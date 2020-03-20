



Have you ever dreamed about being a professional archer? Maybe when you were younger Robin Hood was your favorite movie? Perhaps you love the outdoors and hunting is one of your passions? Whatever your reasons, becoming a professional archer can be a fun and rewarding experience.

Archery has been around for thousands of years and has been a source of food, safety, and pride for humans as long as we have known. Beginning any sport professionally can require a substantial investment, both in terms of time and money. When you start out your archery career, you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg!

There are affordable options that won’t break your bank, and will have you set up with some quality gear that will help and encourage you along your journey.

Lessons

If you have never done archery before then it is recommended that you take some lessons before getting started. Seeking a professional archery teacher can help you start off in the right direction and begin immediately building good habits, which will help your performance and help you stay safe and avoid injuries.

Archery is a physical sport, so there are some elements of proper form that must be learned in order to avoid injury and maximize your accuracy. Lessons can sometimes be included with fees at a club or practice range, but the fees do range. Many teachers offer group rates or bulk lesson deals.

Bow considerations

One of the main considerations when beginning to look for archery gear is the bow that you will be using. There are numerous options for practice, hunting, and tournament play and it can be confusing and overwhelming to sort through the options if you are unfamiliar with the terminology.

Depending on what type of bow you prefer, you can find affordable recommendations in this article as there are a lot of factors that need to be determined before entering the world of archery. One type of bow is the compound bow, which involves using mechanical advantages in order to allow the bow to be pulled with extra tension.

Compound bows are often favored by hunters because the extra tension allows for the bow to put more power behind an arrow.

This extra power is extremely helpful when hunting as it can allow you to successfully make shots at a farther distance which is helpful when dealing with animals such as deer, who have a keen sense of sight, smell, and hearing. Compound bows tend to be a little more expensive due to the extra manufacturing costs involved.

Another common type of bow is the recurve bow. Recurve bows are more traditional and simplistic than their compound bow counterparts, and as a result tend to be a little more affordable in price. Entry level recurve bows can be bought for under two hundred dollars in most cases, with more expensive ones getting closer to the one thousand dollar range.

Whatever bow you decide on, you must make sure to buy the proper arrows for whatever type of archery you plan on doing. There are different forms of ammunition depending on whether you are hunting, practicing indoors, or competing in a competition.

Target practice

Target practice is something that you had better get used to and learn to love if you want to become a professional archer. You will need to spend countless hours to become a true pro. Many people say that in order to become a professional at anything you need to put in ten thousand hours.

That means a lot of target practice if you want to be truly great! Many archery ranges offer yearly subscriptions at a discounted rate. If you plan on practicing at a range, this can be the most affordable option. Many archery ranges offer yearly rates for just a few hundred dollars.

Hopefully, this article has been helpful in informing you of the costs associated with becoming a professional archer. Archery is an incredibly satisfying and competitive sport to compete at a professional level and will require time and commitment in order to be competitive. By using the tips and tricks in this article you should be able to acquire the proper gear that will allow you to compete at the highest levels and enhance your ability.

If you are competing at a professional level in any sport, there is no excuse or reason to have your fear be a hindrance. By consulting the resources in this article you will be able to find the best possible archery gear at the most affordable prices. Happy shooting, and good luck!