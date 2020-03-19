



In a home where a member of the family has tested positive for the coronavirus waste needs to be disposed differently, not like normal household waste, but by separating everything that comes from the infected person.

Similar procedures must also be followed with waste from anyone in contact, such as a caregiver. This waste is also to be placed in a separate bag.

For it’s effective isolation, and to contain any further spread of the virus, personal waste such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths can be stored securely within a disposable rubbish bag.

These bags should be placed into another bag and then into a third bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste. It is then to be kept outside the infected person’s room, for their own effective isolation.

You must ensure that all of the bags are securely tied.

These bags should be put aside for at least 72 hours before being placed in your usual external general household waste bin. Nothing should be placed in any of the recycling bins.

It is also advisable to carry out similar procedures for anyone who is self isolationg.

The information is provided in an official communication, from the Secretary of State for the Environment.