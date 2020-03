By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia was hit by three earthquakes in less than 90 minutes on March 14.

The latest ‘quakes to hit come on the back of Torrevieja having an earthquake on March 6 – registering 1.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the latest earthquake to hit Torrevieja and the surrounding Vega Baja regions was south of the city.

Due to the area being on the plain of high seismic activity earthquakes are a regular occurrence.