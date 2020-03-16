Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 9.3.20





With a very respectable 43 points, Pat Cassidy and Petina Murray took the honours in Monday’s 2 ball better ball. Close on their heels, with 42, were John Shervell together with Hendrick Oldenziel.

No fewer than 28 of us lined up for Wednesday’s Stableford. Alan Douglas took the glory with a modest 34 points and behind him, on countback with 33, was his wife Olga and Lindsay Forbes (beware the injured golfer)!

Three ‘2’s today which went to Ken Robertson (again), Alan Douglas and Peter Shervell.

For those of you who may be wondering how I’m getting on with ‘Camera Club’ I managed to delete 35 landscape snaps before I got them onto the computer!

With 88 points it was Nick Campbell alongside Reg Akehurst and John and Ellen Drakesmith who laid claim to the ‘Glitter Ball’ in Friday’s 1-2-3 Waltzer. With 85, in the ‘Dance Off’, were Graham and Petina Murray together with Pete Dunn and Paul Brown.

It could well have been Richard Connock who once said, ‘I may well be the only golfer never to have broken a single putter; if you don’t count the one I twisted into a loop and threw into a bush.’

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell