GEOFF WINS ST PATRICKS DAY TROPHY AT MONTGO





Today Montgo G S played for the St Patricks Day Trophy this is sponsored by John & Mary Feek, as is usual for John he put together a great array of prizes and mementos for the winners. Members got into the Irish Spirit by wearing more green than normal.

Our winner today was our Captain Geoff Willcock with 38 points beating Stella Fox into 2nd place on countback with 38 points, 3rd place went Nigel Siddall with 35 points.

We had nearest the pins on the 3rd and 16th for both Men & Ladies, Ros Fletcher and Terry Griffiths won the 3rd and Ilona Mathieu and Brain Baybutt won the 16th. We also had longest drives on the 8th hole for Men & Ladies and these were won Sally Burrowes and Peter Gardiner.

There were 2 twos today Sally Burrowes and Brian Baybutt.

Next week we have the Valencian Greensomes sponsored by Stella & Simon Fox