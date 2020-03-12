El Plantio 2 Nine Hole Golf Competition





On a beautiful Spanish morning, due to illnesses and visits to the U.K., only five members turned out for a Stableford competition.

A close run game ended with Club Captain, David Swann pipping previous Captain, Mike Davies by one point.

Nearest the pins – Hole 2, Mike Davies. Hole 6, Ray Housley

Second place, Handicap 12 – Mike Davies – 34 points (C/B).

First place, Handicap 11, David Swann – 35 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, which is the 9 Hole Society club day, Friday and Sunday.

We use both courses – the Par 3 – 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Photograph from L to R, Mike Davies, David Swann, Ray Housley.