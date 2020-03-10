Rubys Golf Society at Vistabella





Our first Trophy game of 2020 took us to our local course Vistabella, the weather was not conducive for good golf as there was very high winds that day, however the course was in excellent condition and all the players were looking forward to our first competitive game, and despite the weather there was some very good scores submitted. The results were as follows;

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s were Mark Foden, Sue Foden, David Gray and Theresa Wright, nearest the pin in two was David Gray.

Best front nine Dave Johnston (18) and best back Michelle Evans (17), the silver division winner was Theresa Wright with 35 points and the gold division and overall winner with 36 points was Alex Bolton.

Back at O’Briens where we had the presentation the football card was won by Mary Campbell again !!

Our next trophy game is on the 20th of March at Bonalba. If anyone requires any further information regarding the society or our outings please email us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk