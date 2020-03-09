



When was the last time you thanked an employer or an HR manager after the interview? If you do not remember, then you have lost a great opportunity when applying for a job.

The trick is that a thank you email is a good way to remind an employer about yourself and get information about their hiring decision. So why not use this trick?

Secrets of thank you email writing

Each candidate faces the need to know the results of the interview. But far from every employer quickly answers or calls back. So how can you remind yourself and is it worth calling a company? How many people usually call an employer, and how can you know the results of an interview?

In recent years, a thank you message has been increasingly used not only as a way to greet the employer for his time and invitation to an interview but also as an opportunity to remind about yourself after the interview. Besides, it is a good way to create a good impression and demonstrate your interest in the position.

When looking for a job, you have two goals:

Establish good relationships with people who have an influence on hiring decisions; Stand out from other candidates who want to get this job.

And a thank you text sent after the interview is an effective tactic that helps to achieve both goals. But 76% of people looking for work do not pay attention to such things and forget about this trick. Do not make the same mistake – use all the opportunities you have to get a job or an interview invitation at least! Having a resume is not enough anymore!

How does an effective thank you email look?

In order for you to write a good cover letter or a thank you message, you need to collect as much information as possible during the interview. Thus, you will create a personalized message and will easily establish contact with an HR manager. Here are some tips on how to know your potential employer better:

Write down the names and positions of the recipients during the interview or use business cards.

Before starting the interview, dedicate a few minutes to small talk. Use this time to build an open conversation. For example, ask the interviewer about his plans for the coming weekend or how he is doing.

Do not be afraid to ask additional questions. The longer the conversation lasts, the more information you can get.

At the end of the interview, you will have time to ask questions (prepare for this question session in advance). Among other things, you can always ask interviewers about something personal. The more personal information you get, the better you will be “armed” in the preparation of your thank you notes.

Once you have all the necessary information at hand, write the first version of the text. When your draft letter is ready, read it out loud! Then send to a friend to review it. Check every detail of your message before sending it!

Extra tip. To save time and avoid mistakes, we recommend creating a message template. Such a document will save you a lot of time because you will only need to fill out individual fields without worrying about errors.

If you send several letters to interview participants, do not write cliche letters, personalize them so that they are enjoyed. To do this, highlight the question, remark or opinion of the interlocutor and develop it into a statement that will interest a reader. The rules of writing a thank you letter are the same as in business correspondence – do not forget about email formatting and structuring. The text of your professional email should be easy to read and contain no errors.

Thank the interviewer for the time and meaningful conversation. Emphasize that you would like to apply your skills to bring the benefit to the company. List a few of your qualities and special achievements or motivation to surpass other candidates. It would also be a good idea to clarify some points that might have been misunderstood. At the end of the letter, once again express gratitude and hope for the next meeting, cooperation, the opportunity to work in a team.

What does a thank you email give to you?

A thank you email is an effective instrument for reminding an employer about your candidacy and hearing back from him. So if you are doubting whether to write such an email, disregard all your doubts.