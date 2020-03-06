Archaeological studies scholarship presented in Mojácar





The second Valparaíso Foundation CH Study Scholarship was recently presented to student Noelia Aguado for her study and research of ceramic remains at the Mojácar La Vieja site, the old settlement of the town.

The award ceremony took place at the Foundation’s Centre in Mojácar with local Tourism Councillor and project developer, Emmanuel Agüero, Project Director and professor of History and Medieval Archaeology at Granada University, José María Martín Civantos and his colleague Julio Román, a researcher in the Medieval History and Historiographic Technical Sciences Department.

It is under these academics direction, that Noelia will continue her studies in Granada’s Medieval History Department.

The scholarship was awarded by the President of the Foundation, Beatrice Beckett, along with members of the Valparaíso Foundation, Chispa López Casas and Javier Almagro. The Foundation’s purpose is to support cultural creation and research and, through the CH Scholarships and collaboration agreements with Mojácar Council and the Granada University, Noelia has been awarded 3,600 Euros to assist her postgraduate studies.

The archaeological investigations have taken place over the last two years, due to Mojácar Council’s initiative, involving a research team with proven archaeological and research experience. Granada University’s MEMOLAB Biocultural Archaeology Laboratory has an expert excavation team with new information technology, teaching and analysis methods with an extensive international network to disseminate their findings.

Given the dimensions and potential of Mojácar la Vieja after the first two excavation campaigns, the meticulous investigation, dating and cataloguing of the ceramic materials found requires a postgraduate graduate student in the team of archaeologists under the direction of Dr. Julio Román, a role which is now in place.

On the day of the award, a guided visit was made to the site led by José María Martín Civantos, where he revealed the latest findings after the last months of work at the University.

It was also an opportunity for the Valparaíso Foundation Board, the Council’s project promoter, Emmanuel Agüero and the University excavations directors to put together new work strategies for this year’s Mojácar la Vieja campaign as well as plans for the future in view of the great relevance of the remains found in the old Mojaquero settlement.

The studies so far, with possible new discoveries to unearth, could be the key to understanding and completing the history of an important historical stage in the province of Almeria and throughout the peninsula.