



Danish Tennis talent Holger Rune receives a Wildcard to Danish owned tennis tournament in Spain.

We are pleased to announce the celebration of the 3rd edition of the ATP Challenger between the 30th of March and the 5th of April 2020 at the heart of the Golden Mile of Marbella (Málaga, Spain) at the Puente Romano Tennis Club.

The tournament is an ATP Challenger. The ATP Challenger is a series of international men’s professional tennis tournaments. After ATP World Tour, Challenger Tour events are the second highest level of competition http://marbellachallenger.com/

Janus Rægaard Nielsen CEO of AnyTech365 says: AnyTech365 is proud to be title sponsor of AnyTech365 Marbella Tennis Open. AnyTech365 was sponsor for this tournament last year and due to the massive success we decided to continue, but this time as main and title sponsor for at least three years.

The Headquarter of AnyTech365 is placed in Marbella and was started by the Danish IT entrepreneur Janus R Nielsen. So it was natural for us to invite the talented Dane Holger Rune, and we are very happy and proud that Holger Rune did say yes to the Wild Card; say Janus R Nielsen.

About Holger Rune: Holger Rune is for sure one of the biggest Tennis talent in Denmark. Holger has with his careers high as the #1 Junior player in the world put a big line below that he is one to look after in the future. At the Danish Indoor national championship for seniors, Holger won as the youngest ever player in the history of Danish Tennis. He was only 15 years and 11 month old.

In June 2019 Holger took his careers biggest title when he won the French Open for players under 18 at the Roland Garros in Paris. With this Grand Slam title Holger will join a very exclusive club with e.g. super stars like Björn Borg who at only 16 years of age won his first junior Grand Slam title. Bjorn Borg won at age of 16 Wimbledon in1972.

About AnyTech365

AnyTech365 is one of the biggest IoT Security, Help and Support company in the world. Combined with “State of the art” security solutions, AnyTech365 provides friendly, helpful and cost-effective remote technical IT help and support. AnyTech365 is according to Financial Times the fastest growing IT company in Spain and the 27th fastest growing company in Europe. www.anytech365.com.

Ronnie Leitgeb, tennis-coach

”One more year from the Marbella Tennis Open we want to bet on the young promises of the international circuit, as we did in past editions with Grand Slam junior champions like Alexei Popyrin and Alejandro Davidovich, who years later reached to the ATP TOP 100, we want this time to give the opportunity to the great talent of Holger Rune wishing him the same success.”

About Puente Romano

Hotel Puente Romano Tennis Club was opened in 1979 by Björn Borg and it is ranked as one of the most important professional tennis clubs in Southern Europe and is affiliated with the RFET. Its facilities are of the highest quality and include 8 clay courts, 2 plexipave courts.

