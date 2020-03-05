Why Every Business Need Automated Systems





As society evolves, so does the technology that we use everyday. This can be extremely beneficial as it makes our lives that much easier both at home and in the workplace. The unfortunate reality though, is that many businesses are not willing to make changes based on the level of technology we are at.

The greatest example of this is when we look at an automated system. An automated system is a system which does its job itself and does not need a person or anything to help it run. Despite the massive advantages of using this type of system, many businesses stick with their workers.

Here are some reasons why every business needs an automated system.

Cloud allows for easy file sharing

The way that data has been transferred has greatly changed in the last twenty years. Starting off, companies would send data using either hard copies, a fax machine, or a floppy disk. Many of these were unreliable because hard copies involved actually travelling to the location which can be inefficient, while floppy disks and fax machines are known for having a large amount of problems.

From there, people switched over to CDs and eventually towards USBs and email as a form of transferring data. However, once again the person either has to have your USB stick, or request the information be sent to them.

This is where the automated cloud comes in. The cloud works to centralize all your file storage, allowing everyone to quickly access and edit any data that is on there. According to an article from BossOfCloud.com, switching over to a cloud based system allows several employees to work on the same project in real-time from across the world.

Before, one would have to finish their work and email it off so the next person could then see it. This quickly turned into back and forth emails where each person kept making changes and sending the newest version of the file. The cloud allows for several people to edit the document right there and let others see the edit as it happens.

This is great from a work perspective as no time is lost transferring files over. Moving to an automated cloud storage will help to share files within the office.

Increase efficiency

By automating certain tasks at work, you free up your employees and allow them to work on other projects. That employee who would help everyone clock in to start their morning can now focus on documents and reports instead of having to log when everyone came in. Companies that switch to automated systems find that the level of work outputted in the day greatly increases. Not only do these systems help relocate workers, but they are also able to work at a far greater efficiency than any human would.

Humans get easily distracted by the things around us and at work, we can often be found engaging in conversation with others and not working as hard as we could be. An automated system on the other end never has to worry about something like this. Because the task is automated, it will run at one hundred percent efficiency at all times, never stopping for a break or a conversation. If your business is struggling to produce work at a high level, look into an automated system to help meet your standard and output level.

Decrease company costs

The other benefit towards an automated system is that it would decrease the costs in a company, saving the money in the long run. While these machines can be pricey in the present, looking down the road, less employees will be needed. An example of this would be looking at the recent push in the fast food industry towards self-order kiosks.

This eliminates the need for a cashier and they can either be relocated to work in the kitchen, or let go altogether to help save the company money. If you find that you are in a position where you are paying far too many workers for jobs that are incredibly simple, look to automate them so that you can get the best bang for your buck.

There are plenty of reasons why a company would make the move towards an automated system model. Firstly, it allows employees to quickly access data and share it with each other in real-time. Next, employees can be reallocated to more intense tasks, leaving the basic ones to automated systems.

Finally, money can be saved, as those workers who are no longer needed for those stations can be let go if you so desire. Remember, it is important to work smarter, not harder. What system are you looking to automate in your work environment?