



We’re lucky enough to live in a time where we understand the complexities of human nature. Through science, research and exposure to different forms of knowledge, we’re all quite tuned in to the fact that an individual’s mental health is just as important as their physical health.

The fact of the matter is, not many of us really know what exactly mental health is and why it’s so important to maintain. There are even those who are less fortunate and are living on the streets, unable to gain access to any kind of help or treatment. However, you’ll find services available that are actually willing to help people like the homeless.

Mental care provided at the Fulfillment Foundation shows us how far we’ve come in accepting that everyone is entitled to treatment and knowledge about their mental health. This is why it’s so important that you as well, stay well informed. If you’d like to know more about mental health, and the value of maintaining it, then read on.

WHAT IT IS

A person’s mental well-being consists of their perception, self-esteem, behavior, and their ability to empathize and deal with social and personal circumstances. It’s important to acknowledge the value of one’s mental health and to also recognize that it really does have a great toll on the physical well being as well.

Unfortunately, too many people are faced with the drawbacks of suffering from mental distress brought on by stress or anxiety, or even a mental illness, which has a number of defining factors and lasts for long periods of time, if not a lifetime if not treated.

WHAT CAUSES MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

The first step is identifying that you might have a mental health issue, and the next is to identify the source of what may be causing it. There are a number of factors that could be causing, contributing or triggering the symptoms of your illness and by identifying it, you’re one step closer to regaining control over your mental well being. These factors could include:

A family history of mental illness – Always be sure to look into your past and see if anyone else in your family may have suffered from the issues that you face now- it could be a genetic disposition that makes you more susceptible and vulnerable to a certain mental condition.

Traumatic Life Experiences – Occurrences that either took place during your childhood or even as a teenager or an adult do have the power to affect your psychological well being for years to come. Trauma and abuse have a way of reshaping your thoughts and perception in a way that alters the way you react and affects your quality of life as well.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR MENTAL HEALTH

Thankfully, we live in a time that recognizes the value of dealing with mental health in an effective way. It is extremely important to take care of your mental well being before all else simply because this is the root of your stability. It affects your behavior, your physical body and will ultimately affect the quality of your life as a whole.

If you find yourself feeling depressed, anxious or unsatisfied with your thoughts and feel your self-esteem taking a hit, don’t write it off as irrelevant or unimportant. The more you neglect the way your mind processes information, the more likely you are to have a chemical imbalance in your brain.

This will ultimately take a toll on how your body functions and how you make decisions on a daily basis. There is always help, whether it’s through an online platform or an institution, or even some kind of group or private therapy.

EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED

It’s important to always keep in mind the correlation between the body and the mind, and by keeping a healthy mind, you keep a healthy body, and it works the other way as well. If you make it a point to lead a healthy lifestyle where you take care of your mental health, your body through exercise, and your health through a healthy diet, then you’ll find the overall stability of your mind will improve dramatically.

Now that you have a better understanding of what mental health is and why it’s so important to give it the attention it deserves, it’s crucial that you ensure that your mental well being is given top priority. Don’t be ashamed to reach out and ask for help if you ever feel that you might be in despair, and don’t be afraid to reach out to someone that you feel might be experiencing the same.