



ONE of the consequences of the UK leaving the EU with a deal on the Withdrawal Agreement on January 31st gave assurances to those British citizens living legally in Spain now and before the end of December 2020 that their access to healthcare and annual uprating of State Pensions would not be affected.

There is no doubt that many that may have considered returning to the UK can now continue living their lives here unchanged…but equally a significant number of people may have delayed moving to Spain due to the uncertainties.

The Mayor of San Fulgencio – José Sampere Ballester – backed up by Councillors Samantha Hull, Francisco Molero and Darren Parmenter held a meeting with local estate agents to discuss how they could take advantage of this situation and to make 2020 the year to give San Fulgencio and the Urbanisations the boost it needs.

Councillor for Tourism Darren Parmenter said: “Our estate agents are in the front line when it comes to promoting our municipality. I believe there will be a ‘mini-boom’ for the area over the next six months or so anyway as people finally decide to make the break from the UK and come to live or retire in the area, but with the help of some extra promotion it could result in an even greater benefit for San Fulgencio.”

The Councillor asked the estate agents to look at targeting the traditional over 65s market, as well as the early retirees between 50 and 60-years old who may be looking for business opportunities.

“The village of San Fulgencio also gives perfect opportunities for people who want to completely throw themselves into the Spanish lifestyle or perhaps fancy the challenge of renovating properties,” said Darren. He also suggested that there may be people of all ages currently working in agriculture in the UK concerned about the future in that business due to the UK leaving the EU, and that continuing that career in San Fulgencio, where new blood is desperately needed to continue this traditional industry, could indeed by an option.

2020 is going to be an important year for San Fulgencio, carrying on with a number of initiatives and projects to benefit residents and tourists alike. It’s their ‘2020 Vision’!