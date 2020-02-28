El Plantio Monthly Medal





A strong warm breeze coupled with fast greens made for difficult conditions for the six El Plantio 2 members competing for the February Monthly Medal on the par three course. Such was the speed of the greens that several three, four and five putts were recorded and the windy conditions played havoc with the scoring and a couple of double figure scores were returned.

Overcoming all the obstacles was Ray Housley, freshly returned from three weeks in the U.K., who, whilst also being affected by the conditions, still finished a clear nine shots ahead of the opposition.

Nearest the pins – Holes 2, Mike Davies. Hole 8, Ray Housley

Second place, Handicap 12 – Janice O’Brien – 66 shots..

First place, Handicap 10, Ray Housley – 57 shots.

Photograph from L to R. Janice O’Brien, Ray Housley, Mike Davies,.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.