



TORREVIEJA CF 6 – 2 C At CREVILLENTE

Torrevieja ‘bossed’ this game from the very start with two first half goals from Samu being no more than they deserved going into the break.

A very young Crevillente side did well to peg the visitors back directly after the restart but as the half progressed, and as the Torrevieja experience began to shine through, it was only the Crevillente keeper that avoided his side conceding a hatful.

However a further 4 goals from Kike Granados, Noah, Pablo and Noah saw the visitors run out easy winners as they now turn their attention to next weekend’s much stiffer opposition at Bigastro