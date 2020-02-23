The Celts Club de Golf.





We had a fantastic day out yesterday for our monthly championship day. Our competitions committee of Camillus Fitzpatrick, Captain Philip Mountford and Terry Fitzgerald had the event running like clockwork. 94 players started at 8.30am and the results were generated by 2.30pm. Great work.

Again a huge thanks to the golf shop with Paul, Jose and John. You too have it down to a fine art. It is really much appreciated. The bar staff as always looked after our members and guests, thank you Vanessa, Gloriam Marijose and Fina.

The golf course came in for numerous praises form every quarter. The greens in particular were excellent and the best they have been in quite some time. We do hope that this is the standard we can look forward to especially with the new greens due in the summer. Enhorabuena Miguel and your team.

Our Monthly results were, Memorial Day, Alan and Rose Walker 62.2, Tony Davis and Colin Soones62.8 and Terry Burns and Dave Marriott 63.4. Crystal winners. Cat 1 Robert Smith 39, Dave Marriott 39 and Tony Davis 38. Cat 2, Michael Doyle 41, John Adlam 39 and Maira Coull 38. Golf Prizes, Cat 1 Bob Smith 38, Dave Marriott 38 and Karl DiMascio 36. Cat 2 John Adlam 35, Robert Hughes 35 and Giovanni Butto 34.

Todays’ results, NTP’s Geoff Ellender, John O’Brien. Irene Fitzpatrick, Philip Mountford, Karl Di Mascio and Chris Fyfe. Cat 1 Alan Ewing 37, Denis McCormack, 33, Terry Fitzgerald 33, Cat 2, Kjell Mundheim 37, Philip Mountford 37 and Damian Corvan 37.

Cat 3, Yvette McGeehan 36, Nole Murray, 33 and Martin Fitzpatrick 33. Gross Alex McIntyre 29 . third Terry Jones 37, second over-all Aideen Considine and the winner with a fantastic 42 points, yes that man again Dave Marriott, fantastic shooting and well done to all.

Again it is worth mentioning the fine condition of the course and if you want a good test of golf it is well worth a visit to La Serena.

We have a waiting list in operation at the moment for membership at La Serena, however membership of The Celts is always available. If you would like information on joining our club or entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 615 466 398?