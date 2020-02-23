Strasser wins Montgo Medal





RUTH WINS OUR FIRST MEDAL OF THE YEAR

Today we played a medal competition which was sponsored by Wolfgang Schuster. It started with our Captain Geoff Willcock driving off on the 10th.

Our winner today on countback was Ruth Strasser with a net score of 72, 2nd place went to Liz Butler with also with a net 72, 3rd was Nigel Siddall with a net 73 beating John Feek into 4th place also with a with a net 73

We had 2 nearest the pins one for the men and the other for the ladies. For the men it was 3rd won by Barry Butler 4.29m and the 11h for the ladies was won by Ruth Strasser 16.5m.

Wolfgang also presented a prize for our strongest player and this went to Heiko Schram

There were 3 twos won by Liz Butler, Sally Burrowes, Mick Farmer & Glen Gardiner

We welcomed 3 guests, Glen Gardiner, Mike Longmire and Caz Welch.

Next week we have the 2nd trophy of the year St David’s sponsored Feli & Brian Baybutt