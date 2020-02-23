



Torrevieja’s Luis Manuel Corchete Martínez finished fifth in the Spanish National 50km Walk held in Torrevieja last Sunday. The saltman, who belongs to the Torrevieja Athletics Club, fought for the bronze until the very end but fell away during the last 10km. Almost 500 athletes took part in the event receiving great public support along the entire route.

“Today has been a very special day for me,” said Martínez. “I fought until the very end for the bronze medal, but it could not be, but despite my disappointment I will remember the last 100 metres all my life, it was such a thrill to see so many people cheering for me”