Why New Zealanders love to visit Spain





It may be a long way to travel but Spain is a country that New Zealanders love to visit. There are certainly plenty of attractions that will guarantee a steady flow of Kiwis making their way to one of the top countries in Europe.

When you travel to a new country, one of the most exciting parts of your trip is experiencing the local food. You may still want to eat a few of the treats you are so used to at home but it’s great to experiment. New Zealand tourists soon find themselves enjoying Spanish dishes such as Paella, Tortilla Espanola and Gazpacho. A few recipes may well be brought back to New Zealand once they start tasting those delights.

Sport is of course something that New Zealanders don’t just enjoy watching and playing. There’s the chance to gamble on it too at sportsbooks and on other games at casinos.

Spain has plenty of casinos where you can have a great time trying to win some additional holiday money. There are over 60 casinos in 35 Spanish cities so plenty to choose from. Visiting a casino is a great night out and there’s bound to be another opportunity to try out some of the local food.

You don’t have to visit a casino to have fun playing games such as roulette, poker and blackjack. There’s great fun to be had when visiting online casinos. That’s something you can do on your laptop or even your mobile phone while getting ready for another trip around Spain.

Sites such as CasinoProfessor.co.nz supply their readers with lots of valuable information about online casinos. This will include reviews, details of promotions, payment methods and the games that you can play. It’s all important information to ensure you enjoy the best possible online casino experience.

Sightseeing is a part of any holiday and New Zealanders will find plenty in Spain to keep them occupied. Spain is a country that is steeped in history and there is a lot to take in. Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia and Gaudi Sites are a stunning view for anyone who is into Art Nouveau.

Art lovers will be in seventh heaven if paying a visit to the Prado and Paseo del Artes in Madrid. There’s so much to see, it’s no wonder New Zealanders keep returning to the country.

If there is one thing that New Zealanders love, then it’s their sport. Any trip to Spain should involve taking in some of the top sports that the country has to offer. Going to a Real Madrid or Barcelona match is an experience no one could ever forget. Tennis fans can plan their holiday to coincide with the Madrid tournament in May.

So, you can see that there are plenty of reasons why New Zealanders love traveling to Spain. The sun, beaches and countless museums and landmarks to visit are just some of the reasons to head to Spain for a holiday that you will never forget.