U3A February Easy Walkers





February 14th was the date of the February Easy Walkers day out and the weather was perfect for the walk. The group comprising 44 members of the Torrevieja U3A started off from Coffee Bar El Molar in La Marina in the bright sunlight to see whatever activities were taking place in the El Pinet Country Park.

The walkers were entertained by flocks of Flamingoes feeding in the lakes and Seagulls noisily getting together to do what comes naturally at this time of year. St. Valentines day seemed an appropriate day for so doing!

Some of the more adventurous members of the group scaled the viewing tower amongst the sand dunes in order to get a better overall view of the surrounding scenery.

The group then carried on to have a stop for lunch/refreshments at Restaurante Gallego Playa, after which they wended their way back to the starting point to make their way back home. A really lovely day that was enjoyed by all.