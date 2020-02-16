‘Mike Probert talks Golf  (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).





Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Contracted Professionals

In the early days of the European Tour the best young amateurs would be offered FREE clubs, hats, clothes and golf balls by well known manufacturers such as Titleist, Mizuno, Calloway, Ping, Nike etc so that when they turned professional and hopefully became successful their BRAND would be seen on TV’s across the land when any large golf tournaments were played.

When they did turn professional these players would also be rewarded with a contract to play a certain brand of clubs or clothing and for the better players this could be worth more that the average player could earn in a year giving them a head start in the professional ranks and for the vey best players this could be a six figure sum.

Now this didn’t always work out as expected and I remember that at the end of 1987 Ian Woosnam was world number one and had been 242 under par for the year playing Mizuno clubs and switched to a new manufacturer called Maruman (who no one had heard of) and started 1988 playing that badly with the new clubs that he actually had a set of Mizuno club made but stamped with the name Maruman.

Things have now changed significantly and may of the worlds best players now prefer not to be contracted to one manufacturer, no matter how big they are and the result is that many have a mixture of woods, irons, wedges and putters from different manufacturers that best suit their games and the likes of Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reid are just a few examples.

They do of course make a whole bunch of money from winnings and other endorsements and appearance money so don’t have to be beholden to one manufacturer.

How times have changed!

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €158 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €146 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €116 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €88 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €146 Two Players and Buggy Font Del Llop €92 Two Players and Buggy GNK Golf Courses €150 Two Players and Buggy (El Valle,Riquelme & La Torre) La Finca €150 Two Players and Buggy La Manga West €75 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €60 Single Green Fee La Serena €47 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €172 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €112 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €135 Two Players and Buggy UGolf Courses €153 Two Players and Buggy (Mar Menor & Hac.Del Alamo) Villamartin €130 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €122 Two Players and Buggy

