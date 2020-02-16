Humanists of Murcia January 2020 Walk





Thirty one walkers turned up at Restraurante La Venta, some later than others.

The walk took place just West of San Juan de Los Terreros. It began, with new Chair Jon welcoming back John and Rhian, who together with Richard Ward, started the Evolutionists of Almeria & Murcia which changed to the Humanists of Murcia when Richard departed for the Sierra Nevada.

The start of the walk was quite civilised, along a paved paseo, and went on to Barriada El Pozo del Esparto. It then turned inland, up a few hills, down a rambla before making a loop back to the coast.

Despite the recent rains the tracks were mainly dry and the flowers were creeping out from their wnter hibernation. Everyone made their way to the restaurant, Lucero Playa, where a long table had been set out for the 30 diners.

It was a good meal on a nice sunny day. Thanks to Mike & Mike for arranging the walk and maybe next time the water will flow from the fountain.

Join us for walks, discussion groups, gardening group, games evenings and lots of lunches, for information tel 669 338 885 or email humanistsofmurcia@gmail.com or website www.humanistsofmurcia.com

Weddings, funerals and naming ceremonies: for personalized ceremonies without religion, contact the celebrant tel 634 025 711