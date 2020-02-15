SIMON WINS THE MONTGO SANTANA SHIELD





Santana Shield sponsored by Steve Crossan

Friday 14th February saw a strong field again playing for the Santana Shield

In lovely sunny weather. There were nearest the pin winners on the 3rd, Ruth Strasser, on the 16th, Russ Peters and in 2 shots on the par 5 14th, Franz Budnik.

Hans Duner and Liz Butler won coveted Montgo balls for twos.

The trophy was won by Simon Fox with 38 points, 2nd Brian Baybut with 37 points and 3rd was Mike Connolly with 34 points.

Next week’s competition is a medal sponsored by Wolfgang Schuster